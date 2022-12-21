<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Sister visiting new mom in her own home asks her to not to breastfeed

DEAR ABBY: I am a new mom who is fortunate to be able to breastfeed. We've had several guests come to our house to meet the baby, and if she needs to nurse, I go to the couch and allow her to breastfeed. I don't feel the need to hide in another room in my own house when I'm comfortable on my couch with all my necessary pillows to assist.

My sister wanted to bring her new boyfriend over to meet my husband, the baby and me. Before they came, she called to ask me to refrain from "whipping out my boobs" in front of her new beau. I don't view breastfeeding as flashing, but she prioritized his comfort over mine in my own house. I don't mind using a cover to shield people from seeing my chest, but was her request valid and should I go into another room in my own home?

— FEEDING IN THE WEST

DEAR FEEDING: Most people are aware that breastfeeding is a natural function. If "Sis" is uncomfortable with the idea of her new boyfriend seeing you breastfeed, the two of THEM should excuse themselves and go to another room or choose a time to visit between feedings.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

