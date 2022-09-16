Sister whose home is always open, wonders why it's not reciprocated

DEAR ABBY: My two sisters live in our old hometown, a five-hour drive from my current home. When they have visited, my husband, kids and I open our home to them. We even welcome their dog. They are both empty nesters who live with their husbands in spacious homes. When I visit their town, they never invite us to stay with them. Never! This has hurt my feelings.
Our parents have passed away. I recall Mom and Dad telling us that once they're gone, we will no longer have their house, "the family hub," in which to gather, and that we'll need to make an effort to get together. I long for our family to be close, but I'm afraid it'll backfire if I say anything. Thank you for any advice you can offer.
— DISTANCED IN MICHIGAN
DEAR DISTANCED: I don't think it should cause a rift in the family if you were to simply ask your sisters why your hospitality has never been reciprocated. And when you do, remind them what your parents said. There is always a reason. The answer could be as simple as their husbands being uncomfortable hosting houseguests.