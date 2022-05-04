Soft-hearted hotel clerk offers use of her home and regrets it

DEAR ABBY: I'm a front desk clerk at a hotel where a regular guest has stayed for years. We have become acquainted as we're both retired teachers and each have written books. When she told me she could no longer afford to stay at the hotel, I offered her my spare bedroom to use on occasion, and she calls at least once a month to stay here.
My husband is over it. The whole evening revolves around this woman. Since I have gotten to know her better, I have realized she's very self-centered. She barely thanks us for her stay, although we include her in our dinner plans and she eats breakfast here as well. I'm a softy and I have used various excuses to stop this. Any suggestions for me, a coward, to call a halt to her inviting herself to my house for the night?
— SOFTY IN THE SOUTH
DEAR SOFTY: Yes. Quit making excuses and tell her almost all of the truth, which is that your husband is "over it" and therefore she will have to make other plans. Period.