DEAR ABBY: I am a 64-year-old woman. For once in my life, my hair is long, about elbow length. My son visits me about once every three months because he lives an hour's drive away. Today when he arrived, the first words out of his mouth were, "You look like a witch!" It made me feel very sad. He then proceeded to tell me no one over the age of 40 should wear long hair. What do you think? I've always been neat and clean.
-- Sad mom in Colorado
DEAR SAD MOM: I think that at age 64, you can wear your hair any way you like it. Many women (and men) have allowed their hair to grow since the pandemic began, regardless of age. (I happen to know an 85-year-old woman whose lush, shiny hair is down to the middle of her back, and she looks great.) If you like your hair long, keep it that way. Do not allow your tactless son to be your fashion arbiter. Go, Rapunzel!