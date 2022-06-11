Son-in-law's table manners gross out couple

DEAR ABBY: I have a lovely collection of cloth napkins, but no longer use them for holiday meals because my son-in-law of 15 years began using them as "hankies" at my formal dining table. He actually blows his nose in them. This grosses us out, but I'm afraid to say anything for fear he will pack up my grandkids and that will be the last we see of them. He has a doctorate degree, so it isn't ignorance causing this. What would you do?
— PROPER IN MICHIGAN
DEAR PROPER: What I would do is have a nice box of tissues at his place setting when he comes for dinner.