Son should get help for compulsive overspending habit

DEAR ABBY: My son and his wife struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. He lost his job. My wife and I supported them through this period by paying their mortgage and most of their living expenses. He has recently started a good, career-oriented job.
However, his wife recently discovered that he has been secretly spending beyond their means for years on "toys," and that unbeknownst to her, he has decimated their savings and accumulated substantial debt. When she confronted him, he said he had a "spending addiction." To top it off, they have a pandemic baby, our granddaughter. We are at our wits' end. What should we do?
— NOT MADE OF MONEY
DEAR NOT MADE: What should you do? Stop opening your wallet. The real question is: What is your SON going to do about this? If he's truly addicted to spending beyond his means (people sometimes have been known to attempt to cope with depression by shopping), he needs more help than you can give. If he wants to regain control of his life, he should consider joining Spenders Anonymous (spenders.org) or Debtors Anonymous (debtorsanonymous.org). Both are 12-step programs for individuals who are in the same situation as your son.