Son takes cheating dad's side in divorce

DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced three years. "Rowan," my ex, was the love of my life. He helped me raise my three children from my previous marriage. Unfortunately, Rowan cheated, and it broke my heart.
My problem is my son blames me for the divorce. To say our relationship is stressed would be putting it mildly. Also, I can't seem to get over Rowan. He's all I think about. I miss our family unit. How do I get over him? How do I mend my heart? I have recently tried dating, but no one compares to Rowan. I try to not compare, but I miss him so much, and having a troubled relationship with my son is awful. I need my son back in my life. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
— HOPELESS IN OHIO
DEAR HOPELESS: You can't undo the past. You divorced Rowan for a valid reason. You may need counseling to move past your heartache and resume your life. Comparing the men you meet with Rowan is unfair to them and unhealthy for you. That marriage is history.
As to your fractured relationship with your son, family counseling might help heal the breach between you. Your therapist can assist you in deciding whether to explain to your son your reason for divorcing Rowan.