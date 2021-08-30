DEAR ABBY: I'm married to a wonderful, caring man who is normally pretty sensitive and savvy. I work long hours. Because "Carl" is retired, he does most of the cooking, for which I'm grateful. What he does NOT do is share the TV.
When I come home after a tough day at the office from a job filled with heavy responsibilities, he expects me to watch political YouTube videos with him. If it's not that, then it's woodworking or some other hobby of HIS. I have tried going into another room and watching TV there, but if I do, Carl gets hurt feelings. If I play on my phone, then I'm not attentive enough.
I love him, but I have to have some time to just relax and unwind from the load I carry. He won't watch what I want to watch — ever. It has to be his way or nothing. I can't believe that in 2021 I have this issue with a man. Please help.
— Can't Win in Arkansas
DEAR CAN'T WIN: I will try. Your husband may be retired, but he's acting like a spoiled child. Draw the line and TELL him you need a specific amount of time to unwind and concentrate on YOUR interests. If that means he has to accept your leaving the room to watch something that interests you, he is going to have to adjust. If he pouts, let him, and suggest the two of you save "co-viewing" for weekends.