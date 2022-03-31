Spouse knows communication skills need work if divorce is to be avoided

DEAR ABBY: I need some help trying to save my marriage. I don't talk a lot in a relationship or with other people. I am aware that communication is important in a relationship, but I never realized how important it was until my wife told me I don't communicate enough and we started talking about divorce.
We have a 4-year-old, who I think is the glue to our marriage. I would like our marriage to last, but I'm afraid ours is so far gone it can't be fixed. Could you please help me try to save our marriage?
— HANGING IN THERE OUT WEST
DEAR HANGING: Tell your wife you love her and are willing to work on your communication skills with her help, if she is willing. If her response is affirmative, the two of you should seek a referral to a licensed clinical social worker or a licensed marriage and family therapist to help you learn to communicate with each other more effectively.