DEAR ABBY

Spouse should stay out of wife's cookie swap

Cookies on a plate
COURTESY OF METROCREATIVE

DEAR ABBY: My wife is part of a Christmas cookie exchange with her sisters-in-law and her mother. Three of them make beautiful, tasty cookies. The other one's cookies aren't very good, so the others don't put them on their trays. Instead, they happily accept them and then "give them away."

I believe someone should reach out to this woman and "gently" suggest she make a different kind of cookie so she isn't wasting her time, energy and money. I have been told to stay out of it. Your thoughts?

— WASTE OF COOKIES IN NEW YORK

DEAR WASTE OF COOKIES: Ideally, the woman might want to know that her cookie isn't well-liked. In the real world, however, her feelings might be hurt. You have been outvoted. Right now, everybody's happy. If the temptation to say something becomes overwhelming, put a "good" cookie in your mouth and keep it shut.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

