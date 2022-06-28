Stepdad thinks teenage kids need more responsibility

DEAR ABBY: I am a stepfather to five kids. Three are over 18; the other two are young teens. I need help explaining to my wife the importance of having the younger kids take responsibility in life. Each time I start talking about it, she says it stresses her out.
She has a busy career and shoulders the responsibilities the kids should be doing. She's a wonderful mother, but I feel she is becoming a crutch to them. I want the kids to be successful, but I think they are being held back. How do I address this in a positive way?
— LOST FOR WORDS IN MICHIGAN
DEAR LOST: Sometimes well-meaning parents can do too much for their kids. A positive way to approach this sensitive subject with your wife would be to explain that you want those children to be capable of becoming INDEPENDENT when they are older. To achieve that, they need to learn certain skills NOW so they can practice them while they are young adults.
Many families accomplish this by giving their tweens and teens an allowance in return for taking on certain household chores. It shouldn't stress out your wife to discuss this with you and consider the wisdom of it. Because she is so busy working, it might be helpful if you took the lead on this by broaching the subject with the kids, and showing them what they have to gain if they agree.