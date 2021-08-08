DEAR ABBY: My husband of 42 years passed away two years ago. His children and I get along fine, but when he was alive, they never acknowledged our anniversary. Now that their dad is gone, they send me anniversary cards each year on the date. I find it annoying that they never thought to wish us "Happy Anniversary" while he was alive, which he would have loved. I suspect they just do it to try to stay on my good side and perhaps stay in my will. How do I politely tell them to stop, that their cards only remind me that my darling is gone and they never acknowledged our marriage when it would have actually meant something?
— Distressed stepmom
DEAR DISTRESSED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your beloved husband. After 42 years, the adjustment must be a very painful one. Because you want to be polite — and perhaps maintain a cordial (if not loving) relationship with his children, convey that you would prefer they not send anniversary cards "because they are a painful reminder of his loss at a sensitive time." Resist the urge to point out that they failed to acknowledge the occasion during their father's lifetime.