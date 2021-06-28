DEAR ABBY: I am a very fortunate 60-year-old male. I have a wonderful life, great kids, I'm a new grandfather and I'm recently retired. I think I am a happy and overall positive person. Most people would be thrilled to have my life.

However, I can't seem to stop crying. I tear up at the end of every sad or romantic movie. I choke up when I'm around my loved ones, and it is only getting worse. I wonder if it is because of pain I experienced in my past (deaths of loved ones, divorce, etc.) or fear about the future. Do you have any insight based on your experience?

— Tearing up in Ohio

DEAR TEARING UP: The death of loved ones can make a person increasingly emotional. Being able to express emotion is a gift, not a disability. You may simply be a sensitive individual, but because you say this is "only getting worse," it might benefit you to discuss what's going on with your physician or a licensed mental health professional who can put your concerns to rest.

