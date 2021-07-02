DEAR ABBY: I am a freshman in high school, and I just got heartbroken. This boy I liked played me, and I don't know whether I should just accept the fact that he's bad and move on or be sad and wait it out. I told him I'm not a Barbie doll he can pick up and play with when he's bored, but I still like him. Do you have any advice for me?
— Broken heart in Ohio
DEAR BROKEN HEART: Yes, I do. Be glad you see this person for exactly who he is — someone who cannot be relied upon — and move on. I think you said it very well when you told him you aren't a toy to be played with. Now, learn from this experience and choose your next boyfriend accordingly.