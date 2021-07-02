Dear Abby
PHOTO PROVIDED Y METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

DEAR ABBY: I am a freshman in high school, and I just got heartbroken. This boy I liked played me, and I don't know whether I should just accept the fact that he's bad and move on or be sad and wait it out. I told him I'm not a Barbie doll he can pick up and play with when he's bored, but I still like him. Do you have any advice for me?

— Broken heart in Ohio

DEAR BROKEN HEART: Yes, I do. Be glad you see this person for exactly who he is — someone who cannot be relied upon — and move on. I think you said it very well when you told him you aren't a toy to be played with. Now, learn from this experience and choose your next boyfriend accordingly.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

COPYRIGHT 2021 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION