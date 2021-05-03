DEAR ABBY: My confident 17-year-old daughter had an uncomfortable experience today, and when she shared it, I didn't have answers for her. She was waiting outside a take-out place when she was approached by a grandfatherly man. He started chatting with her about her shoes, but proceeded to stare at her legs. He then loudly announced, "I may be 80 years old, but I can appreciate a great pair of legs!"
She understands that there are generational differences and that he may have intended it as a compliment, but the blatant staring made her feel objectified, uncomfortable and unsafe. It also made her question her (very appropriate for a teenager) outfit.
What should we have said to her? She was disgusted and upset, but my husband and I had no words of wisdom.
-- Mom with no answers
DEAR MOM: You should have thanked your daughter for telling you and validated her feelings about the incident because her instincts were 100 percent accurate. The individual who harassed her -- and that is what it was -- was out of line and extremely inappropriate.