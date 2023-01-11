Teen wonders how to navigate relationship with new boyfriend

DEAR ABBY: I am a sophomore in high school, and I recently got into a relationship. This isn't my first rodeo when it comes to this type of stuff, but in this instance, the guy I'm dating has never been in a relationship before. This is his first time. Because I've done this before, I know what to do in certain situations and understand social cues. How do I go about teaching him about certain aspects in a relationship? Like, how do I get him to make the first move and things like that?
— WONDERING IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR WONDERING: Be patient. Don't pressure him. Remember, everyone advances at their own rate. If what you want is a kiss, ask him for one. With a little help from you, I'm sure he will figure it out.