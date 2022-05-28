Teenage daughter on the hook for driving into a post

DEAR ABBY: While driving our car to a babysitting gig, our teenage daughter was asked by the parents to stop at a pizza place and pick up lunch for their child. While pulling into the restaurant's parking garage, she hit a post, which caused significant damage to the bumper. Should she tell the parents with any expectation that they should offer to pay for some of the repair or is this all on her?
— WORK-RELATED IN THE WEST
DEAR WORK-RELATED: I'm sorry, but your daughter should not expect the parents to pay for her fender bender. She can certainly tell them what happened — if she hasn't already — but with NO expectation that they will help her pay to have her bumper repaired.