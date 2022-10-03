There are job placement services available to help job seekers with disabilities

DEAR ABBY: "Seeking Help in Texas" (July 19) sought assistance for her 24-year-old grandson with Asperger's syndrome and a bipolar diagnosis. He could apply for career counseling and job placement services from the Vocational Rehabilitation agency serving job seekers with disabilities in his state. In Texas he could contact 800-628-5115 or visit twc.state.tx.us.
Residents in other states can find their VR agencies at rsa.ed.gov/about/states. Job seekers are generally eligible for VR Services if they have a physical, mental or visual disability that is a barrier to employment and need vocational rehabilitation services to get or keep a job.
Other employment-related services could include training or college education assistive technology, self-employment programs and other programs needed to reach career goals. Vocational rehabilitation programs introduce or reinstate people with disabilities into the workforce, create taxpayers and reduce dependence on disability benefits and government assistance.
The workplace could also be a great place for the young man to meet people and possibly develop socially, which was a concern in the letter.
— JODY HARLAN, OKLAHOMA DEPT. OF REHABILITATION SERVICES
DEAR JODY: Thank you for providing additional resources for the young man who is in need of a jump-start in his life. I am sure they will prove helpful — not only to that family, but also to many other readers with whom that letter resonated.