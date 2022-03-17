Time for mother to stop paying son's bills

DEAR ABBY: I'm worried my 23-year-old son may be in serious financial trouble. He has always made clear that he wants to run a business instead of working at a 9-to-5 job. He has been working hard trying to start a consultation business for the last four or five years, which sometimes works and sometimes does not.
He's dependent on my credit card, which he was only supposed to use for emergencies, but he sometimes uses it for more than that. I pay off the credit card bills and he owes me all the money he has charged on it. He promises to pay it back, and comes up with the weirdest excuses when he can't.
On a number of occasions I have tried to sit him down and get out of him if he's in trouble, but he keeps insisting that he's "working on things and everything will be OK soon." I want to be supportive, but I see the debt rising and number of lies piling higher. I am worried sick about him. Please help.
— ANXIOUS MOM IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR MOM: Turn off the spigot. You have been your son's "angel" long enough. A business that cannot support itself is a failure. That your son would abuse your generosity and compound it by lying to you is very sad. The way to stop this cycle is to remove him from your credit card and let the chips fall where they may. If he needs a business partner, it should not be you any longer.