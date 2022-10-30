<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Time to cut ties with self-centered friend

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who calls me and talks nonstop for more than an hour. She will ask about me, but I barely get to answer before she hijacks the conversation back to herself.

Last winter, I drove 16 hours to Florida to visit family. She lives 90 miles from where I was staying. When I asked her to meet halfway for a visit, her response was, "I hope you can come here. I don't want to drive that far." When I explained that I'd driven in snow and rain and was road-weary, she made all kinds of excuses and finally said, "Well, you sound too busy." She doesn't have driving issues. She works part time 40 miles from her home. I'm really upset. Do I have reason to be?

— LET DOWN IN INDIANA

DEAR LET DOWN: That you would be upset is understandable. The "friend" you have described is so centered on herself there isn't room for you in the relationship. Be glad your eyes are opened. Cut those hour-long phone calls to 15 minutes, if you choose to receive them at all, and free yourself from someone who isn't, honestly, much of a friend.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

