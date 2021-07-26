DEAR ABBY: About a year ago, a friend I've known since high school came out as transgender female. I am glad to see her living her life as her authentic self, and I want to do what I can to support her. I'm one of those old-fashioned people who still has photo albums, and there are a fair amount of pictures of her, pre-transition. Obviously, the photos are labeled with her "dead" name. Should I go back through the albums and change the labels to replace her former name with her new one?

— Good friend in Illinois

DEAR FRIEND: Trans people have strong feelings about deadnaming, and many are against the practice. This is a subject you should discuss with your friend, and abide by her preference.

