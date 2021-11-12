Truth of grandchild's biology doesn't matter

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, a couple of months before my 41st birthday, I found out that the man who raised me (I'll call him "Norm") is not my biological father. Norm is a wonderful, loving father figure, who has made clear that this changes nothing between us.
Because this discovery was heartbreaking at first, my parents decided not to tell Norm's parents or siblings about it. Initially, I supported their decision because, after my biological father made it clear he wanted nothing to do with me, it made sense to leave it alone. But now, with my grandparents in failing health, I feel they should know. I just don't know if it would do more harm than good at this point. Please advise.
— THROWN IN KANSAS
DEAR THROWN: What do you think you will accomplish by telling Norm's parents at this point? You have been their grandchild for four decades. Because their health is precarious, they may not need to hear anything that would upset them. I vote for keeping this "news" private, as Norm and your mother have requested.