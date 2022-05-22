Two sisters estrangement causing issues with the third

DEAR ABBY: I am the oldest of four children. I'm closest with my youngest sibling, "Louanne." I have not had a relationship with the other sister, "Emily," for close to 10 years. I tried to reach out a few times and was rejected or received cold responses. My feelings toward Emily have grown numb.
Emily now has some mental issues, and Louanne, who does have a relationship with her, helps her almost to the extreme. She's now talking about relocating Emily from South Carolina to New Jersey, and wants my help arranging it. Until two weeks ago, Emily lived on her own as she had for many years. She's had some ups and downs, but Louanne is treating this as though Emily is no longer able to care for herself.
I'm having a hard time feeling compassion for Emily, and Louanne is upset with me because I don't want to help. It's destroying our relationship. I tried to explain my feelings to her, but she keeps reminding me that this is about "family," so I need to put my feelings aside. I feel torn and alone. Any advice?
— CHALLENGED IN THE EAST
DEAR CHALLENGED: It might help to view this from a different perspective. Although you are distant from Emily, who you acknowledge has mental problems, you are close to Louanne. If you maintain your current stance and refuse to help Louanne, the entire responsibility of relocating Emily will fall on her shoulders, and it is quite a load. You would be doing a good deed by helping Louanne with this burden she has assumed and, if you regard it this way, it may make taking on that responsibility easier for HER.