Uncle's relationship with nephew suffers following family feud

DEAR ABBY: My 40-year-old nephew, "Randy," hasn't spoken with his sister, "Elyse," in five years because of a disagreement about the resolution of their father's trust. When they visited me four years ago, he wouldn't speak to her.
Elyse and her husband later announced they were adopting a baby. Randy visited me alone six months later, and I suggested, without success, that he put this aside until after the adoption. During the adoption, she became pregnant and had a second child. Randy still hasn't seen or talked with her or his niece and nephew. Our relationship has deteriorated since.
Randy and Elyse tried a mediator last year, again without success. (I should mention he doesn't speak with his mother, either.) He has dodged any further discussion about the situation. I'm at a loss. We were all so close, and I miss him, but I can't accept his actions anymore. Any suggestions?
— UNCLE IN PAIN
DEAR UNCLE: In some families, blood is thicker than water. Your nephew appears to feel that money is thicker than blood. As much as you might wish to do it, you can't change him. Because his unwillingness to relent is causing you pain, limit your interactions with him and maintain your relationship with Elyse, the children and Randy's mother.