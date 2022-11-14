Vegan running out of gracious responses for the nosy

DEAR ABBY: I am 40 years old, and I have been eating a plant-based diet since high school. I'm in great shape, and my doctor is very pleased with my health status. For more than two decades, friends and family have worn me down to where I am running short on gracious responses when it comes to them challenging what I put on my plate. Many times, people feel the need to mention at work or at a party that I'm vegan (I don't know why), and the room immediately is focused on me. Then someone always asks how I get my protein.
I usually try to keep the mood light, so I answer them. But I have grown tired of being questioned because more often than not, it doesn't stop. They want me to go into detail about why I eat what I eat (or don't eat). They tell me how they couldn't be healthy or couldn't give up cheese. I get stuck in the middle of a monologue that feels a lot like I'm being bullied and judged.
I don't want to feel pushed around, but I also want to keep it light. How can I tell them I don't want to discuss my eating habits without sounding rude? I don't judge them and would like the same respect.
— PROUD VEGAN IN OREGON
DEAR VEGAN: Sometimes it ain't what you say, but how you say it. If you can muster a smile when you reply, "I came here to have a good time, not discuss my diet. Let's change the subject," it might end the discussion. Follow it up with, "What's everybody watching on Netflix?"