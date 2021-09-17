DEAR ABBY: Unlike the rest of my family of omnivores, I have been a vegan for decades. Without fail, every time we get together and go out to eat, whoever made the reservation chooses a restaurant that serves nothing I can eat. So I end up eating just bread and a small dinner salad. I'm not asking that we go to a vegan restaurant (although I'd prefer that), just a vegan-friendly place. Advice?
— Hungry Vegan Guy in California
DEAR VEGAN GUY: Provide your insensitive relatives with a list of restaurants to choose from that are more accommodating to your lifestyle. In California, many restaurants cater to patrons with varying needs, so this shouldn't have happened to you more than once. Nothing will change until you speak up.