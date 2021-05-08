DEAR ABBY: While shopping with a friend recently, I was put in an awkward situation in regard to a store discount. Having served in the military, I qualify for a discount at that particular store. She was aware of that discount, and while she was at the checkout lane, she yelled at me, "Hey, you! What's your phone number for your military discount?"
We are both retired and living on one income, although I am married and live on my husband's pension. She's retired from a job in the medical field, owns her home and shows up conveniently at friends' homes for coffee and food.
I was so dumbfounded at her request for the number that I gave it to her. I'm uncomfortable going shopping with her now. I haven't addressed it with her, and I have tried to avoid any shopping trips with her since that incident. It feels like she's stealing my valor since my husband and I served in the military. Am I too easily offended?
-- Retired in Alaska
DEAR RETIRED: I'm glad you mentioned valor in your letter because it's time for you to summon up some more. Unless you want this person to continue taking advantage of you, set her straight. She is not entitled to the discount, and you must learn to refuse if and when she puts you in that position again.