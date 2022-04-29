Veteran wonders if he should let female friend pay for his operation

DEAR ABBY: I'm a veteran with a nonservice-connected back injury. I need artificial discs between several vertebrae. The hospitals and clinics ignored my condition for the past 25 years. I will have an MRI soon. My fiancée is a nurse and does not have the money for the operation I need. A wealthy female friend has offered to fund it. Should I ask my fiancée for permission since this friend is a woman?
— GETTING A CHANCE IN OKLAHOMA
DEAR GETTING: You should definitely clear it with your fiancée. If she loves you, she will agree that you are fortunate to have such a generous friend. However, if she's insecure, you will then have to decide which is more important — your health or your relationship. I know which one I'd choose.