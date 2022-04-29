<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Veteran wonders if he should let female friend pay for his operation

DEAR ABBY: I'm a veteran with a nonservice-connected back injury. I need artificial discs between several vertebrae. The hospitals and clinics ignored my condition for the past 25 years. I will have an MRI soon. My fiancée is a nurse and does not have the money for the operation I need. A wealthy female friend has offered to fund it. Should I ask my fiancée for permission since this friend is a woman?

— GETTING A CHANCE IN OKLAHOMA

DEAR GETTING: You should definitely clear it with your fiancée. If she loves you, she will agree that you are fortunate to have such a generous friend. However, if she's insecure, you will then have to decide which is more important — your health or your relationship. I know which one I'd choose.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all