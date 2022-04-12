Volunteer does not wish to get roped into extracurricular friendships

DEAR ABBY: I was recently contacted by my graduating class to help organize a reunion. Since then, one of the organizers has decided that our committee is an inseparable trio who must get together regularly by Zoom and occasionally in person.
We were not in touch before the reunion and we have little in common, but I can tell she's lonely, so I've indulged her so far. However, she now wants to convene periodically for long weekends at a nearby inn. I do not want to leave my spouse for long weekends or spend money and time on a person whom I don't care to befriend.
When I've tried to demur with "unavailability" excuses, she insists we are a trio and we simply will wait a few weeks until I can find an open date. I don't want to be rude, but I can't figure out how to politely tell her that I have no interest in accepting her suggestions for an extended slumber party. How should I handle this?
— RELUCTANT ALUMNA IN THE WEST
DEAR ALUMNA: Handle it by being frank with this needy individual. Tell her, "This isn't going to happen. I do not wish to leave my husband for a weekend. I don't mind helping with the reunion, but your demands on my time have increased to the point where they are too much for me."