DEAR ABBY: My granddaughter, "Suzie," is getting married in a month in a fairly large wedding. She is my only grandchild. Suzie's father is not in the picture. Because of the pandemic, my husband and I must decline the invitation. We are in our mid-70s and both of us have some health issues. The wedding party will mostly be young people. My daughter and granddaughter are very upset that we are not coming. What is your opinion?
— ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION
DEAR ON: Given the fact that you and your husband have health issues, you are making a mature and appropriate decision. Soften the blow by agreeing to attend via Zoom or one of the other video-chat platforms. This may not fulfill your daughter and granddaughter's fantasy, but it's better than nothing. If Suzie loves you -- and I am sure she does -- she would never get over the guilt if one or both of her grandparents became infected and possibly died of COVID because she pressured them into attending.