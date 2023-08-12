DEAR ABBY: In lieu of a regular "pizza night," some good friends invited my wife and me to join them at a high-end restaurant. We agreed. We had a good dinner and an enjoyable evening. When our separate checks arrived, our friends paid theirs with a gift card. Ours was a whopper, and the reason they wanted to eat there became quite obvious. I was annoyed because I felt our friends should have applied their gift card to the entire bill, and we would then split it. My wife says we had a nice evening and I shouldn't feel miffed, but I still think we were treated poorly. What are your thoughts about this?
— HEFTY BILL IN THE SOUTH
DEAR HEFTY BILL: It would have been gracious for your friends to have applied the gift card universally. However, the two of you are good friends with this couple. You had a nice time and enjoyed your meal. This is not something worth nursing a grudge over, so let it go.