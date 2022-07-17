What do I bring as a gift for a widower's anniversary party?

DEAR ABBY: I recently received a formal invitation to a celebration of the marriage of a close friend AND HIS DECEASED WIFE. What is the etiquette for gift-giving at such an event? Is one expected? If so, what's an appropriate gift?
— UNSURE GIFT-GIVER
DEAR UNSURE: Your letter is a first. May I be frank? Sending formal invitations to celebrate a wedding anniversary in which one spouse is dead strikes me as macabre. My inclination would be to send my regrets, but if you feel obligated to send something, a picture frame might be appropriate.