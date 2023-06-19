<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

What do I do with my ex-friend's things?

DEAR ABBY: I have a dilemma. A decadeslong friendship ended last year after an unfortunate, painful event. I have items he loaned me. What do I do with them, as we are no longer in contact? Should I ship them to his house? Donate them to charity? Neither seems like a good idea. I'm not angry, but I can no longer let this person be any part of my life. What is the right thing to do?

— AT A LOSS IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR AT A LOSS: The right thing to do would be to send the items to his house. They are not yours to donate; they are his property.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

