What do I do with my ex-friend's things?

DEAR ABBY: I have a dilemma. A decadeslong friendship ended last year after an unfortunate, painful event. I have items he loaned me. What do I do with them, as we are no longer in contact? Should I ship them to his house? Donate them to charity? Neither seems like a good idea. I'm not angry, but I can no longer let this person be any part of my life. What is the right thing to do?
— AT A LOSS IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR AT A LOSS: The right thing to do would be to send the items to his house. They are not yours to donate; they are his property.