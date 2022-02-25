What do I do with this money my colleagues gave me after my mother died?

DEAR ABBY: Please clear this up for me. My mother recently passed away. My family and I miss her every day. Her funeral was prepaid, so there were no additional expenses for my family. In the funeral notice, we asked that people give memorials of money to the charity listed, or a charity of the donor's choice.
My co-workers collected money and gave it to me. Was the money intended to be a charitable donation from them in my mother's honor, or was it meant for me personally? I'm confused.
— CONFUSED IN MINNESOTA
DEAR CONFUSED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your mother. Because your co-workers didn't specify otherwise, assume they followed the guidelines in the obituary and the money is for charity. Thank them for their generosity and leave it at that.