DEAR ABBY: I have a good friend who loves to make me chicken soup. She brings it over proudly and enjoys giving me the container. The soup is delicious, except for one thing: It has tiny bones in it. I can't stand the texture of these little bones, and I'm worried about swallowing one inadvertently.
I have talked to her about it. She said that's the way her mom used to make chicken soup. She also told me the bones are edible because they're very small, and they are inevitable because she is using the whole chicken. She promised to strain the soup for me before adding the other ingredients. Unfortunately, I found bones in the strained soup as well.
Abby, I don't know what to do. I really don't want to eat the soup. I don't want to waste it, but it would crush her if I told her I didn't want the soup anymore. Any ideas?
— DONE WITH THE SOUP
DEAR DONE: Remove the vegetables from the soup she brings and strain it again, through cheesecloth or a fine strainer. Once you have clear broth, return the veggies to the liquid and enjoy it.