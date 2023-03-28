<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

What do you do when you find a caterpiller in your dinner?

DEAR ABBY: I was at a semiformal dinner party with my wife and five other couples. During the first course, I found a large green caterpillar (alive) in my salad. What's the best way to handle this type of situation?

— YIKES! IN TEXAS

DEAR 'YIKES!': It goes without question that the "uninvited visitor" be evicted. A way to do that without embarrassing your host would be to quietly pick the critter up, excuse yourself from the table and release it into the wild out a window or the back door. If you are a devout animal lover, take a bit of lettuce with you so it won't go hungry.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

