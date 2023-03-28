What do you do when you find a caterpiller in your dinner?

DEAR ABBY: I was at a semiformal dinner party with my wife and five other couples. During the first course, I found a large green caterpillar (alive) in my salad. What's the best way to handle this type of situation?
— YIKES! IN TEXAS
DEAR 'YIKES!': It goes without question that the "uninvited visitor" be evicted. A way to do that without embarrassing your host would be to quietly pick the critter up, excuse yourself from the table and release it into the wild out a window or the back door. If you are a devout animal lover, take a bit of lettuce with you so it won't go hungry.