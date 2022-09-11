<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

What do you do when your boss is a jerk to everyone but you?

DEAR ABBY: I work at a corporate office, where I'm treated very well. My boss is nothing but polite to me and even takes the time to joke around with me. Although she is kind to me, she's curt and rude to other staff members. Two of them have quit their positions and expressed that one of the main reasons was how stressed they felt because of how she treated them. Besides being rude, she also went out of her way to criticize their work.

She is now bullying a third staff member, who confided that they, too, aren't sure they want to stick around. To complicate this further, the head of HR is a close friend of my boss, so no one feels comfortable reporting her. How can I let her know she's creating a tense atmosphere when I haven't experienced her behavior myself?

— FRETTING IN PHILLY

DEAR FRETTING: Although you like your boss and are loyal to the company, I think it would be unwise to do what you have in mind. From your description of what has been happening, your boss may be behaving this way with certain employees so they will quit and she won't be required to give them unemployment benefits.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all