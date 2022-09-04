What does a real friend look like?

DEAR ABBY: What is your definition of a "friend"? I rarely, if ever, hear from friends I've had my entire life. And when I do, it's usually in response to a contact I have initiated. My late mother felt that as long as you have someone you can count on in a stressful time, that's a friend. I disagree. I think friends should make an effort to maintain contact and keep the relationship alive.
Wasn't the primary attraction of things like email and social media that it would be easier to stay in touch with people? (I remember the days when making a long-distance phone call was a big deal.) So I ask again, Abby. Objectively speaking, how do YOU define "friendship"?
— FEELING ALONE IN NEW YORK
DEAR FEELING ALONE: It depends upon the individuals involved. Some people need constant contact. Others, particularly busy people, do not. Since you asked for my personal bias, I'll tell you I agree with your mother. Not all relationships have the same amount of depth. Individuals who have been there for me during the times when the going got rough — and there have been some — are those I consider to be real friends. Whether we are in constant contact or not, we know we are there for each other. To me, that is friendship.