DEAR ABBY

What's the etiquette for wine brought as host/hostess gifts?

DEAR ABBY: I am curious about proper etiquette when a dinner guest brings a bottle of wine. Should that bottle be offered/opened instead of the wine already opened by the host? How should we respond to the guest?

— CONFUSED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR CONFUSED: No rule of etiquette requires you to open the wine your guest has brought and serve it instead of what you have chosen for the meal. Thank your guest for their generosity and put it aside to be used on another occasion or as a second bottle for that night's dinner.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

