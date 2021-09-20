DEAR ABBY: What do you do with a large family picture of yourself, your husband, your son and your daughter-in-law who is no longer your daughter-in-law? She and my son divorced after nine years of marriage. He has since remarried. I don't want to hang the picture, but I don't know what to do with it. Any help would be appreciated.
— Out of the Picture in Alabama
DEAR OUT: Try this: Reach out to your former daughter-in-law and ask whether she would like to have the picture. If she is interested, offer it to her. If she's not, feel free to toss it.