DEAR ABBY: What do you do with a large family picture of yourself, your husband, your son and your daughter-in-law who is no longer your daughter-in-law? She and my son divorced after nine years of marriage. He has since remarried. I don't want to hang the picture, but I don't know what to do with it. Any help would be appreciated.

— Out of the Picture in Alabama 

DEAR OUT: Try this: Reach out to your former daughter-in-law and ask whether she would like to have the picture. If she is interested, offer it to her. If she's not, feel free to toss it.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.