DEAR ABBY: Whether my siblings were right, wrong or indifferent, my mom always stood up for them. Even when she knew they lied, she would look at me and say, "I have to believe them. They are my daughters." When I would ask her, "What am I?" she would restate her last comment.
Not surprisingly, my mother and I don't see eye-to-eye on anything, and I would never feel comfortable going to her for help or advice. She has paid for all my sisters' court costs. When I needed help as a student-teacher, she told me I would figure it out. I always did, but I can never understand why she truly didn't like me. I guess I'm asking when I should just walk away.
— READY TO CALL IT QUITS
DEAR READY: Your mother's blatant favoritism was shameful. To stick around attempting to ingratiate yourself to someone who will never give you the love or respect you deserve would be a waste of time. When should you walk away? You have my blessing to start today. I know you will find it therapeutic.