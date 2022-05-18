<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

When we told our daughter's boyfriend to help himself, we didn't realize how much he drank

DEAR ABBY: My daughter's boyfriend recently stayed at our home for eight days. He's 50; we are in our 60s. He regarded "help yourself" to mean it was OK to drink our liquor from early afternoon to bedtime. How can we have some control over this situation without causing a scene?

— BAR'S CLOSED IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR BAR'S CLOSED: Put a lock on the cabinet where you stow your liquor, or move it out of the house entirely when you know he's planning a return visit. And while you're at it, have a serious conversation with your daughter about her boyfriend's insatiable appetite for alcohol, because it could have a negative impact on her future.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

