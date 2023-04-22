Why did my long-distance boyfriend ghost me?

DEAR ABBY: I dated a guy long distance for eight months. Whenever he was in my state for work, I'd go see him. Two months ago, he suddenly ghosted me! Two days prior to that, everything was fine. We texted and had a wonderful phone conversation. I'm at a loss. At first I was sad about it, but now I'm angry. I want answers, which I know I probably won't get. What do you think happened?
— LEFT HANGING IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR LEFT: Long-Distance Guy may have met another woman and ghosted you because he wasn't man enough to be upfront about it. Another possibility is that he was never available in the first place. This is why long-distance relationships can be risky unless you know the person well, and why it's a safer bet to focus on someone local.