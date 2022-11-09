Why don't I cry when friends die?

DEAR ABBY: I don't cry when friends or close relatives pass away, which embarrasses me and makes me feel guilty. I do feel empathy, though. I cry only when a pet has died. What's wrong with me?
— DRY-EYED
DEAR DRY-EYED: No one can predict when they will be moved to tears, so please quit beating yourself up over whether teardrops flow — or not — when a friend or relative passes. If the only time you cry over a death is when you have lost your pets, I surmise you may have had a deeper emotional attachment to them than to your late relatives.