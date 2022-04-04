Why hasn't my boyfriend said he loves me?

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a year. We are now making arrangements to move in together. I consider myself lucky because every day my partner tells me I'm beautiful, that I am kind and many wonderful things. I know he adores me. However, he has not told me he loves me. Nor have I said it to him. Am I old-fashioned in assuming my male partner should tell me he loves me first? I'm getting impatient.
— GREAT GIRLFRIEND IN IDAHO
DEAR GIRLFRIEND: I have a suggestion. Before you move in with this man, why don't you simply ASK him why he hasn't said the words you long to hear? From what you have written, he demonstrates it often. His answer may be enlightening and could affect whether you proceed with your plans.