DEAR ABBY: I want to share with your readers the best advice I received as a grieving widow. It was, "Say 'yes' to almost every invitation you receive, and GO, even if 99 percent of you does not want to." I found it very helpful. I say this because, in time, your grief will lessen and you will feel "ready." But, by then, you may have been forgotten if you don't stay connected.
— FEELING BETTER IN FLORIDA
DEAR FEELING BETTER: While true friends will not forget and desert you, I agree that as awful as one may feel after suffering a loss, it's a mistake to isolate. Depression feeds on isolation. Even if we are not feeling our strongest, there may be an opportunity to make someone else feel better. And that is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed because it can boost your own spirits when they are below the waterline.