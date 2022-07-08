Widow feels ghosted by best friend after death of husband

DEAR ABBY: I recently lost my precious husband of 43 years to COVID. Needless to say, this is a very painful time for me. Since his passing, my "best friend" has been blowing me off if we have plans, and no longer calling or texting at all. I don't get it. I have done a lot for her during our friendship.
I'm experiencing the hardest time in my life, and I really need a friend. Now I'm not only grieving the loss of my husband, but I am also grieving a lost friendship and don't understand why. Aside from confronting her, is there anything I can do?
— LONELY AND SAD IN NEVADA
DEAR LONELY: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. That your friend is behaving the way she has been is regrettable. Before confronting her, please let me suggest some things you can do: Join a grief support group if you don't already belong to one. Your doctor or religious adviser can direct you to one. Stay physically and mentally active, which will give you less time to brood.
After that, you can decide whether it's in your interest to confront this person for her inability or unwillingness to be present for you when you needed her most. Do NOT expect her to magically change if you do this, but it may provide you the opportunity to get what's bothering you off your chest, which you are certainly entitled to do.