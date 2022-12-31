Widow hates being reminder of loss while dining alone

DEAR ABBY: I am a widow, and I miss my husband very much. We used to go out to dinner together often. I have friends I have dinners with, but sometimes I go out by myself. Every time I do, after I say I am dining alone, the host or hostess asks, "Just you?" It is like an insult — just me? Like I need a reminder that I am alone without a husband.
I recently mentioned this to a friend who told me he experiences the same thing when he dines alone. He, too, considers it insulting. Please share this with readers who work in the hospitality industry.
— JUST ME IN COLORADO
DEAR JUST ME: I'm printing your letter, but I think you may be reacting to a question that may be more about procedure than a social commentary. Your host or server may ask that question because they want to know whether the extra place settings should be removed from the table.