Widow not falling for new boyfriend as quickly as she would like

DEAR ABBY: I have been seeing a man I'll call "Ken" for six months. We are both widowed. It has been two years for him and three for me. My husband was my childhood sweetheart, and I cherished the ground he walked on. We treated each other like royalty. Ken is a wonderful man who treats me like a queen.
Neither of us wants to live together. I never ask him for anything, but he buys gifts for me and surprises me with them. I love his taste. The problem is, he's falling for me faster than I am for him. He has told me he loves me, but I just can't say it back. I don't know what's keeping me from doing it. Maybe I'm still mourning my husband. What is wrong with me?
— PERPLEXED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR PERPLEXED: Nothing is "wrong" with you. Yes, you may still be mourning the loss of your husband and the life you had together. In fact, it may continue to some degree for the rest of your life. Ken sounds like a wonderful man, but after only six months, you two are still getting to know each other. "I love you" implies a commitment you aren't ready to make. Stop second-guessing yourself and let this relationship play out in its own time.