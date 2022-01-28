DEAR ABBY: My husband passed away three years ago. We were together for one month shy of 32 years, married for the last 16 of them. I was so happy and proud to be "Mrs. P." Since his passing, people have started calling me Miss P., and I'm very upset about it. Abby, my husband died. I am a widow! I'm NOT divorced, and I'm NOT single. I'm still married — at least in my heart and mind I am.
Why do people think it's OK to call a widow "Miss" just because her husband is gone? And before you ask, yes, I have mentioned it to them, but some of them keep saying it. Truthfully, I feel like doing what the old AT&T commercial used to say and "reach out and touch someone" (lightly) on the jaw when they do it. Thank you for letting me vent. What do you think about this?
— MRS. P. FOR LIFE
DEAR MRS. P.: The term "Miss" applies to a woman who has never married. You have earned your "stripes." If you prefer to be called Mrs. P., that is your privilege. Those who are considerate of your feelings will respect your wishes and extend that courtesy. Give anyone who chooses to ignore your wishes a final warning and, if the person continues to address you as "Miss," give them a wide berth.